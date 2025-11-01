Two people have died and several more have been injured in a shooting in Crete.

A man, 39 and woman, 56, were confirmed to have died at the scene.

At least 10 others were injured with four rushed to hospital.

The gunmen opened fire in Vorizia, Heraklion this morning. Police officials said the gunfire broke out after an explosion at a building site on Friday in what was described as a 'family vendetta'.

