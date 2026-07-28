The league launched an investigation into the clips of a fielder which went viral on social media

By Alex Storey

An investigation has been launched into a village cricket team accused of cheating after a fielder allegedly clicked his fingers to mimic the sound of the ball clipping the edge of the bat.

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The bizarre controversy was sparked after Saltburn CC 2XI's clash with Norton in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League on Saturday. Video footage, taken from the game's live stream, appears to capture a Saltburn slip fielder snapping his fingers at the precise moment the ball went past Norton's Noman Shabir's bat. The clip shows the wicketkeeper take the catch behind the stumps, but Shabir was left visibly angry by the umpire’s decision to give him out. Read more: Savannah Guthrie issues new appeal for information on mother's kidnapping Read more: Hard hats as important as graduation caps: PM tells schools to prioritise technical education in bid to slash benefits bill

One of their opposing batsman called the behaviour out as well. You can see the fatty at first slip (Brian Devine) click with his fingers covered @Saltburncc @NorthallertonCC https://t.co/5AUDaGEd4Z pic.twitter.com/mBbbe8vRJN — Baz (@baz_2939) July 27, 2026

He then appears to try and point out that the sound made as the ball passed the bat came from the nearby fielder, but the umpire's decision stood. The incident came to light by X user Ben Mummery who posted the video and wrote: "Slatburn First slip clicks his fingers to imitate an edge, bat nowhere near it and given out. "This is about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket. Apparently, their keeper has a huge amount of catches this season." The tweet went viral and has been reposted over 500 times, prompting the league to launch an investigation. Other cricket fans also shared clips of the same fielder apparently carrying out the same clicking to deceive the umpire. Viewers said the incident had 'brought the game into disrepute'.

Shabir can be clearly seen gesturing that the noise came from elsewhere, not the edge of his bat. Picture: X/YouTube

Saltburn won the match by a huge 159-run margin, putting them 17 points clear at the top of the table. The fielder in question has been dubbed "Clicky Ponting", a reference to Australian legend Ricky Ponting. The NYSD League issued a statement on X which read: "The league have received a formal complaint regarding alleged incidents in a Division Two game on Saturday. "A full investigation has been initiated and until such time as the formal processes are complete, no further comment will be made."

The clip appears to show the slip fielder clicking his fingers as the ball goes past the bat edge. Picture: X/YouTube

In response to the video, Middlesbrough’s second XI captain Rory Cotterill also claimed there were two more incidents of cheating in his side’s 29-run defeat to Saltburn last month.

Boro 2s skippa here, was 2 more incidents during this game, leading to a 15 and 16 year old being cheated out of an innings, along with this one. I was at the non strikers end at the time unknowingly watching them cheat in real time. We lost this game by 29 runs. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/BTTngKbjw3 — rory99 (@rorycotters9) July 27, 2026