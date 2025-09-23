Yorkshire President Dickie Bird pictured at Headingley in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Former Test umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club posted online: "It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92." Harold Dennis ‘Dickie’ Bird was one of the game’s most beloved figures who dedicated his whole life to the sport. He was a first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire but his career was cut short by injury - and he turned to being an umpire, officiating 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals including three World Cups.

Dickie Bird rings the five minute bell prior to the start of play during day one of the 1st Investec Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's in 2015. Picture: Getty

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history,” the club added. Born on April 19, 1993 in Barnsley, he was named Harold Dennis, having not yet adopted his schoolboy nickname. His father James Bird was a miner at Monk Bretton Colliery, man and boy, and wanted better for his son, for whom sport was an early and obvious passion.

Dickie Bird was made an OBE in 2012. Picture: PA

His future might easily have been in football, having captained the Raley School team and earned a youth contract as an inside forward with Barnsley. Instead he suffered a knee injury at 15 and never played properly again. He had always loved cricket too and had done so ever since his father bowled to him on the same stretch of land that now houses a bronze statue of Bird, arm outstretched and finger extended - a familiar sight over his 28 years as a professional umpire. Asked once if he minded that late-night revellers had taken to hanging various undergarments from the statue's finger, Bird cheerfully noted it was a more respectful reaction than vandalism.

Dickie Bird umpires his last match in the Sunday League game between Yorkshire and Warwickshire at Headingley in Leeds in 1998. Picture: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

The young Bird was taken under the wing of Alf Broadhead at Barnsley Cricket Club, having initially been turned away from a trial net. Broadhead had also taken an interest in two other batting prospects, one named Geoffrey Boycott and another called Michael Parkinson, and their time in the nets together formed a firm, lifelong bond between three of the county's favourite sons. Bird claimed to have a technique to rival Boycott, but a temperament less suited to elite competition. There were highs, such as his career-best 181 not out for Yorkshire, and lows, such as his immediate dropping from the very next match. He left Yorkshire over a lack of opportunities but failed to find his feet at Leicestershire and retired at the age of 32 with an average of 20.71. It was a poor return for his hard work, but it would not begin to define him.

Umpire Dickie Bird has died aged 92. Picture: Alamy

Bird officiated a county match for the first time in 1970 and stood in his first Test just three years later. By the time he departed the scene he had redefined his own career and reset the parameters of the job itself. The stories are legion: the bomb scare at Lord's, when he observed proceedings while sat atop the covers in the centre of the pitch; the burst water pipes at Headingley and his entertaining exchange of opinions with a frustrated crowd; a first recorded instance of 'good light stopped play' thanks to a Trent Bridge greenhouse; an elbow injury sustained while slipping in the showers at the Women's World Cup. Yet none of his tales would have been quite so amusing had he not been so good at his job. An instinctive 'not outer' admittedly, a trait that contributed to some of his mostly good-natured interactions with bowlers, he was nevertheless consistent, clear and communicative. He was also utterly impartial at a time when that could not always be guaranteed. Just ask Michael Atherton.

Test umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird pictured in 1981. Picture: Alamy