Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism police officer has accused tech companies of failing to do enough to stop extremist material spreading online, warning that algorithms can rapidly push vulnerable people towards radicalising content.

Assistant Commissioner Lawrence Taylor, the national head of Counter Terrorism Policing, made the comments in an exclusive interview with LBC Crime Correspondent Andy Hughes for the Global Original podcast, The Crime Agents, after LBC was granted rare access inside the UK Counterterrorism Operations Centre.

The Counter Terror Operations Centre (CTOC) is based in a secret location, and LBC the first journalists to be allowed into the operations room, where Counter Terror Policing, MI5, MI6, GCHQ and Special Forces monitor terror threats and respond to attacks.

Asked directly whether the leaders of major platforms were doing enough to tackle extremist content, Taylor replied: “No, not even close to enough.”

The top counter terror cops said he would like to put “huge pressure on the bosses” of major technology firms to do more to tackle extremist content online, warning they were “not even close to doing enough” to address the scale of the threat.

He said firms “definitely” have a responsibility for what is hosted and promoted on their platforms, pointing to the role of recommendation systems in amplifying harmful material.

