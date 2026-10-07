Crime boss turned author Paul Ferris dies aged 62
Ferris' autobiographical book was the inspiration for the 2013 gangster film The Wee Man, starring Martin Compston and John Hannah.
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Author and former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris has died, aged 62.
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It is understood that the former crime boss died on Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), following a short illness.
The news was shared by photographer Brian Anderson, who said in a Facebook post: “News of his death will come as a shock to many who knew him throughout the different chapters of his life.
“Paul went straight for 25 years and wrote several best-selling books.
“Our sincere condolences go to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”
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Mr Ferris turned his back on a life of crime after serving time for working as an associate of Arthur “The Godfather” Thompson Sr.
Ferris was cleared of the 1991 murder of his former boss’ son, Arthur “Fat Boy” Thompson Jr.
The crime boss, believing Mr Ferris was responsible, “declared war” on him, and on the day of his son’s funeral, two of Ferris’ friends, Joe Hanlon and Bobby Glover, were found dead.
In 1998, he was convicted of arms trafficking offences following a trial at the Old Bailey in London.
It was while serving his sentence that he co-authored his debut book The Ferris Conspiracy with Reg McKay, which was published in 2001.
The autobiographical book was the inspiration for the 2013 gangster film The Wee Man, starring Martin Compston and John Hannah.
After seeing the film, Mr Ferris previously said: “It was very humbling (to see the film), I thought it was an emotional rollercoaster.
“The best way was to be up front and honest about it.
“During the first 15-20 minutes of it when I first saw it in London I felt as though I needed fresh air but I didn’t want to give the wrong impression by standing up, because I was sitting at the front.
“To walk out might have made other people think: ‘Where’s he going?’ Or: ‘What does he not like about the movie?’
“I look back on it and it was trigger mechanisms from my childhood that I’d put to the back of my mind. Watching them unfold on the screen was a bit queasy. I felt like I needed to go for fresh air. I felt claustrophobic. I had that many emotions running through my mind.
“I don’t think I was adequately prepared for it. I was the first guy out the door when it finished.”