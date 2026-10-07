Ferris' autobiographical book was the inspiration for the 2013 gangster film The Wee Man, starring Martin Compston and John Hannah.

Crime boss turned author Paul Ferris dies aged 62. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Author and former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris has died, aged 62.

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It is understood that the former crime boss died on Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), following a short illness. The news was shared by photographer Brian Anderson, who said in a Facebook post: “News of his death will come as a shock to many who knew him throughout the different chapters of his life. “Paul went straight for 25 years and wrote several best-selling books. “Our sincere condolences go to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.” Read more: Jeffrey Archer smiles and appears 'so alive' alongside friend Gyles Brandreth in last photos taken before his sudden death aged 86 Read more: Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell died from multi-organ failure after ‘necessary’ surgeries

Paul Ferris leaves Frankland Prison in Co Durham, after completing a seven-year sentence for gun-running. Picture: PA

Mr Ferris turned his back on a life of crime after serving time for working as an associate of Arthur “The Godfather” Thompson Sr. Ferris was cleared of the 1991 murder of his former boss’ son, Arthur “Fat Boy” Thompson Jr. The crime boss, believing Mr Ferris was responsible, “declared war” on him, and on the day of his son’s funeral, two of Ferris’ friends, Joe Hanlon and Bobby Glover, were found dead. In 1998, he was convicted of arms trafficking offences following a trial at the Old Bailey in London. It was while serving his sentence that he co-authored his debut book The Ferris Conspiracy with Reg McKay, which was published in 2001. The autobiographical book was the inspiration for the 2013 gangster film The Wee Man, starring Martin Compston and John Hannah.

Former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris promotes a film based on his life ahead of a press conference at Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. Picture: PA