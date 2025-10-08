Figures show 1,120 senior gang members were charged in the 12 months to July

Police operation where a man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Kirb. Picture: Home Office

By Ella Bennett

The authorities “will be relentless” in tackling drug smuggling, the crime minister has vowed, after police efforts resulted in more than 2,300 “deal lines” shut off in a single year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sarah Jones welcomed new Home Office figures, which she said “speak for themselves”, but promised to go “further than ever to stop this evil trade”. According to the Government, in addition to closing 2,300 “deal lines”, targeted work on key transport networks and investment into automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology resulted in more than 1,120 senior gang members being charged in the 12 months to July – the highest annual figures since the Government’s county lines programme began six years ago, in 2019. “The exploitation of children and vulnerable people in this way is disgusting and cowardly,” Ms Jones said. Read more: Footballer jailed for raping woman who let him into her house to charge his phone Read more: Rich Kids of Instagram star dubbed 'Kardashian of Cheshire' jailed over £200k handbag scam and child porn crimes

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones as she joined policing operations. Picture: Home Office

“County lines gangs are also driving knife crime in our communities, and I want criminals to know that we will not let them get away with it. “We will be relentless in going after these gangs. “Today’s results speak for themselves – but we are going further than ever to stop this evil trade.” Ms Jones said three new criminal offences brought in through the Crime and Policing Bill, which faces scrutiny in the Lords before it becomes law, would help “ensure the punishment matches the severity of the crime”. These include the proposed new offences of coerced internal concealment – where children and vulnerable people are made to hide objects inside their bodies – and criminal exploitation of children, which would each carry a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The third proposed new offence of cuckooing – taking over vulnerable people’s homes to carry out crime – would carry a maximum penalty of five years’ jail time.

Metropolitan Police officers carried out a dawn raid in Canary Wharf, London. Picture: Metropolitan Police