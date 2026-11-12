Kids who committed crimes like robbery or ABH won’t have to disclose them to bosses in bid to get more people into work
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Kids who committed crimes like robbery or drug dealing won’t have to disclose them to bosses for life under plans to help more people into work.
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But the government has ruled out changing the age of criminal responsibility - and it will stay at aged 10.
Those who were found guilty of certain offences will no longer have to declare them for life on standard and enhanced checks.
Childhood convictions for these offences resulting in a non-custodial sentence would no longer be disclosed after a 5.5 year period has elapsed.
Ministers want to ensure that childhood offending doesn’t create “long lasting barriers to employment”.
Around one in four working age people in England and Wales have some form of criminal conviction, according to Ministry of Justice data - up to 12 million people.
And government figures show that criminal records are the second most common barrier to disadvantaged people getting a job (47 per cent of employers say this).
LBC attended a government roundtable of ministers, employers including KPMG, Timpson and Greene King, campaigners and those with experience in the criminal justice system, this morning.
The news comes ahead of the launch of the Alan Milburn review into people who are not in education, employment or training, which is due to be published next week.
Currently, there is a single list of roughly 770 "specified offences" that triggers automatic lifelong disclosure on standard and enhanced checks regardless of whether the person was 11 or 40 at the time.
Offences which will no longer have to be disclosed for life will include violent disorder, drug supply to a child, robbery, affray and ABH.
Childhood convictions for these offences - where they don’t go to prison - would no longer be disclosed after 5.5 years.
The details of the offences will remain on their record and won’t be wiped, but will not have to disclosed to bosses.
The government will also end lifelong disclosure on standard and enhanced checks for childhood convictions which resulted in a custodial sentence of two years or less - this will have to be disclosed for 11 years.
Anyone who had a prison sentence of more than two years would still have to declare this for life.
Justice Minister Jake Richards told LBC: "I think that where it's safe, most people agree that people deserve a second chance.
"And if you have committed an offence as a child, then where we can, we want to give people the opportunity to get a job, move on with their lives, and turn their back on crime.
"And at the moment, the system really doesn't differentiate between crimes committed as an adult and those crimes committed as often really young children.
"And I think most people would think that's just not fair.
"So we need to look at it again, and this is just a consultation looking at maybe how we can differentiate the system to give those children, as they reach majority, a second chance.
Reforms would not apply to those with convictions for serious violent offences, such as sexual crimes.
Under government plans, they will also remove the mandatory disclosure of out-of-court resolutions.
And they will reduce or removing disclosure of childhood convictions that result in a fine.
Ministers believe that England and Wales have some of the strictest disclosure requirements across comparable countries when it comes to childhood offending.
They also want to ensure that disclosure rules do not entrench inequalities for groups already overrepresented in the youth justice system – including Black and ethnic minority children, children with SEN, and those who have been in care.
Mr Richards visited Chicago to find out how businesses there are taking on more people with criminal records in a positive way.
He added: "I think lots of people would be shocked to know that our criminal record system is much more authoritarian than many parts of the United States of America.
"In America, in those states actually which are more conservative and are more Republican... we're seeing real sweeping changes because of 2 reasons.
"One, I think there is a real desire to get economic growth and to get people back into work.
"1 in 3 Americans of working age have a criminal record, 1 in 4 Brits. of working age have a criminal record.
"And I think it's because they don't want to speak about it.
So you probably, if you're in the pub and one of your mates may have a criminal record that you don't know about, they may be struggling to get work, they might not be want to volunteer that information.
But we know as a government that it is a big issue. Where it's safe to do so— and there is safety issues that we need to address and we will be doing so— but where it's safe to do so, we want to give those people a chance."
But the minister has ruled out changes to the age of criminal responsibility - which is aged 10.
Some campaigners have called on that to be increased to between 12 and 14.
Mr Richards said: "There's no plans to do that.
"What we said is that the Bar Council were doing a piece of work looking at it, they've set out some recommendations, we've read that report and at the moment we don't think there is a case for making that change.
"One is we think we can do more to help very young children when they do commit an offence and are convicted of offence turn their lives around, and that's one of the reasons I'm here making this announcement.
"But there are incidents where quite young children commit pretty horrific offences, and I think that the public expect the criminal justice systems to step in in those instances.
"It's something that I'm always willing to hear the arguments on, but as a government, I want to prioritise making sure the criminal justice system is robust and also intervening as early as possible to try and turn lives around.
"I'm not sure moving the age of criminal responsibility is a priority in that."