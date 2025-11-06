Service bosses are expecting nearly 400,000 extra crimes to be committed if the reforms go ahead

By Chay Quinn

Police are bracing for huge surges in crime if the Government goes ahead with plans to cut the number of prison sentences and release criminals early.

Service bosses are expecting crime stats to rise by up to 6% as a result of more offenders on the streets rather than behind bars. The news comes the day after it was revealed two inmates - Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, and William Smith, 35, were accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth, with police manhunts underway to catch them. Plans proposed under the Sentencing Bill to ease the prisons overcrowding crisis include limiting the use of short sentences and releasing convicted criminals earlier in their jail terms. Read more: Britain’s prisons are collapsing from within - and David Lammy’s Justice Department is repeating every past failure Read more: Prisons to begin extra checks from today after migrant sex offender mistakenly released

Police chiefs estimate that the extra strain on resources will cost £300 million to £400 million, but say it is currently "an unfunded consequence". In the year to June 2025, 6.6. million offences were recorded by police in England and Wales and a rise of 6 per cent would therefore equal around 396,000 additional recorded crimes in one year. Assistant Chief Constable Jason Devonport, who spent 18 months on secondment as a prison governor at HMP Berwyn, said forces are planning for an increase in all types of offences. The probation service is trying to recruit 1,500 officers a year for the next three years to manage demand if the sentences reforms are made. Mr Devonport said: "We are expecting that while the programmes in the community are being ramped up by the probation service as part of their implementation plan to support offenders to rehabilitate, we expect, certainly in the short term, there will be an increase of offending in the community.

"I believe in the Sentencing Bill and I believe in rehabilitation but it has to be properly funded. He added that the rise in police recorded crime in one year is expected to be between 4-6 per cent. Police chiefs are supportive of the plans to reduce the use of short prison terms, as reoffending rates for prison sentences under less than 12 months currently stand at around 50 per cent. Chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council Gavin Stephens said: "We've all been in policing long enough to know that some of the things that help people stop offending or desist from offending are not going to be resolved by short sentences in particular. "Our issue is in the short-term period of the implementation, there is a shift of demand on to policing. "We want that shift of demand onto us to be properly recognised and properly modelled, so we can have the right and appropriate resource in there to mitigate the risk to communities."