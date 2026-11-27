Criminals who set out to collect £30m cocaine haul from sea are jailed
Video footage from a covert investigation showed the group chatting and laughing before the operation.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Four men were filmed hugging next to a Bentley car belonging to their “ringleader” before setting out to recover almost £30 million worth of cocaine dropped in the Dover Straits by accomplices.
Listen to this article
The National Crime Agency (NCA) released the footage after a covert investigation with Border Force officers on HMC Vigilant to stop the men off the Kent coast and arrest them.
The men had worked with criminals abroad to arrange importing 374 kg of the Class A drug, with a street value of £29.9 million, which was dropped into the sea from a shipping container on November 10 2024.
The drugs were in waterproofed packages fitted with trackers to help the men find them.
Elvis Mula, described as the crime group boss or ringleader by the NCA, gave instructions while skippers Leonard Steadman and Wayne Bath, and recovery specialist Cameron Weedon, sailed out on a small fishing boat – the Duke IV from Queenborough Harbour – to retrieve the drugs.
Read more: Sunderland man jailed for blackmailing children and sharing indecent images - as police reveal international investigation
Read more: Organised criminals ‘targeted crowd for robberies’ after 'unknown substance' released at Manchester gig
Albanian national Mula, who drove around in a blue Lamborghini, a Bentley and an Audi Q7, tracked the drugs before they were dropped in the sea.
In the video shared by the NCA, the group can be seen standing next to Mula’s Bentley, chatting and laughing, before Mula hugs each of the men ahead of the operation.
He had also ordered Steadman and Bath to make sure their boat was seaworthy and did trial runs, some days spending up to 13 hours at sea.
Mula, 38, Steadman, 66, and Bath, 47, admitted to conspiring to import cocaine, according to the NCA.
Mula and Bath were jailed for 14 years and three months, and Steadman was jailed for 13 years and seven months at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.
Weedon, 27, of Wickford Essex, admitted encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed and was sentenced to four years in prison.
NCA senior investigating officer Jules Harriman said: “This was a large seizure of cocaine and represents a significant loss for the crime group.
“Their profits can no longer be ploughed back into further offending and we’ve prevented these toxic drugs reaching our streets.”