Video footage from a covert investigation showed the group chatting and laughing before the operation.

By Ella Bennett

Four men were filmed hugging next to a Bentley car belonging to their “ringleader” before setting out to recover almost £30 million worth of cocaine dropped in the Dover Straits by accomplices.

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The National Crime Agency (NCA) released the footage after a covert investigation with Border Force officers on HMC Vigilant to stop the men off the Kent coast and arrest them. The men had worked with criminals abroad to arrange importing 374 kg of the Class A drug, with a street value of £29.9 million, which was dropped into the sea from a shipping container on November 10 2024. The drugs were in waterproofed packages fitted with trackers to help the men find them. Elvis Mula, described as the crime group boss or ringleader by the NCA, gave instructions while skippers Leonard Steadman and Wayne Bath, and recovery specialist Cameron Weedon, sailed out on a small fishing boat – the Duke IV from Queenborough Harbour – to retrieve the drugs. Read more: Sunderland man jailed for blackmailing children and sharing indecent images - as police reveal international investigation Read more: Organised criminals ‘targeted crowd for robberies’ after 'unknown substance' released at Manchester gig

Elvis Mula of Brittany, New Road, Rainham, Essex, described as the crime group boss or ringleader by the NCA. Picture: National Crime Agency (NCA)

Albanian national Mula, who drove around in a blue Lamborghini, a Bentley and an Audi Q7, tracked the drugs before they were dropped in the sea. In the video shared by the NCA, the group can be seen standing next to Mula’s Bentley, chatting and laughing, before Mula hugs each of the men ahead of the operation. He had also ordered Steadman and Bath to make sure their boat was seaworthy and did trial runs, some days spending up to 13 hours at sea.

Drug packages laid out on a deck of a boat used by a gang. Picture: NCA

Mula, 38, Steadman, 66, and Bath, 47, admitted to conspiring to import cocaine, according to the NCA. Mula and Bath were jailed for 14 years and three months, and Steadman was jailed for 13 years and seven months at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

(L-R) - Leonard Steadman, Wayne Bath and Cameron Weedon. Picture: NCA