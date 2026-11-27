Police received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the same concert.

By Georgia Rowe

Police believe organised criminals may have released an unknown substance into the crowd at rapper Don Toliver’s Manchester concert as part of an attempt to rob fans.

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Manchester’s Co-op Live arena was evacuated on Sunday night and a major incident declared, after concertgoers reported a “horrible smell” in the crowd. A total of 89 people displayed symptoms after the substance was released. One woman was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment and treatment. Greater Manchester Police said detectives are investigating whether the incident was linked to a small number of reported robberies at the venue, including nine reports of jewellery being stolen. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said there had been similar incidents at two of the US rapper’s European shows, with officers now working alongside other law-enforcement agencies. Read more: Tests ongoing over unknown substance after concert evacuation in Manchester Read more: Thousands of concert-goers evacuated from US rapper's Manchester show after 'unknown substance' released in crowd

A police cordon and forensic investigations continue at the Co-op Live events venue. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

Authorities respond to an emergency incident during a concert by rapper Don Toliver. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

He said: “We’re working to identify those suspects and the substance that we believe was released in the crowd as part of these incidents. All of this work is ongoing at pace. “There are similar incidents at two Don Toliver gigs in Europe that are also relevant to our enquiries. We’re in contact with law enforcement involved in those investigations. “No arrests have been made, but our detectives are working through footage captured on mobile phones and CCTV. There are over a hundred people at the gig that we are working to try and contact to potentially assist with our enquiries. We thank all those that have assisted us so far.” The police cordon at Co-op Live was lifted earlier this week, but the investigation continues.

Authorities respond to an emergency incident during a concert. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty