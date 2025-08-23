Criminals could be banned from pubs, concerts and sports grounds under plans to give judges powers to pass tougher community sentences.

Offenders could face limits on driving, travel bans and restriction zones confining them to specific areas under the proposals, which would apply in England and Wales.

Those who break the conditions could face being dragged back in front of a judge and given a tougher punishment.

Similar restrictions could also apply to prisoners let out on licence, while mandatory drug testing will also be expanded to cover all those released.

The crisis in prison places has led the Government to explore alternatives to custody.

Courts already have the power to impose conditions on certain sentences, such as banning football hooligans from grounds, but the new measures would allow them to be imposed for any offence.