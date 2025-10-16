Crisis club Sheffield Wednesday face winding up order over unpaid tax
The Hillsborough club are facing a winding-up petition from HMRC
Sheffield Wednesday have been plunged into crisis yet again - as HMRC is close to filing a winding up petition against the Championship club over unpaid tax.
The petition could see the club finally freed from the grasp of hated owner Dejphon Chansiri after wages were paid late five times in the last seven months.
Should the winding-up petition be issued Chansiri may be forced to put the troubled club into administration.
Such a move would likely trigger a points deduction - leaving Wednesday in with an impossible to avoid relegation to League One.
The Daily Mail has suggested that the scale of the unpaid tax could be as much as £750,000.
Chansiri had indicated he would be willing to sell the club - as Wednesday fans continue to protest his ownership.
Former Crystal Palace investor John Textor had suggested he is interested in buying the club - but no deal has yet been forthcoming.
It has been suggested that Chansiri is seeking to recoup an unrealistic fee for the club he purchased for £40m in 2015.
If the Owls were to fall into administration, the sale price would likely be reduced.
As it stands, the club is not bringing in enough money to meet its core costs - despite a dramatic summer of cuts.
Key players and the manager were forced to leave - but new boss Henrik Pederson has managed to take six points from nine league games to leave Wednesday a point away from safety.