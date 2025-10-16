Sheffield Wednesday have been plunged into crisis yet again - as HMRC is close to filing a winding up petition against the Championship club over unpaid tax.

The petition could see the club finally freed from the grasp of hated owner Dejphon Chansiri after wages were paid late five times in the last seven months.

Should the winding-up petition be issued Chansiri may be forced to put the troubled club into administration.

Such a move would likely trigger a points deduction - leaving Wednesday in with an impossible to avoid relegation to League One.

The Daily Mail has suggested that the scale of the unpaid tax could be as much as £750,000.

