One of almost one million 16–24-year-olds waking up without a job, or any education or training to go to – a group so large it would form the UK’s third biggest city.

Born into the financial crisis, when they started school, the iPad didn’t exist, and Instagram wasn’t a thing. They were in Year 6 when the pandemic hit. Their SATs were cancelled. No shirt-signing or goodbyes. By the time schools closed again in early 2021, they were in Year 7. Lessons went online, friendships became distant, and all the usual milestones that help children develop the confidence and skills for later life vanished.

Standing on the edge of adulthood today, the phone in their pocket is full of headlines telling them that AI is coming for their job, before they’ve even had their first.

Behind the increasing number of young people out of work and education are significant barriers, with many leaving education not feeling they are equipped with the confidence or skills for the next chapter in life. From our research, a third told us they haven’t had the opportunity to secure work experience or good quality careers advice. Almost half said that they are not confident knowing what employers are looking for when recruiting. Similar numbers feel hopeless about their future due to being unemployed.

That’s why getting further education funding and support right is vital. Colleges and training providers are an opportunity where these young people can rebuild lost confidence, catch up on learning, and get the practical skills and experience employers need.

At the same time, employers in almost every sector are reporting skill shortages. Investing in further education is how we join the dots between a growing youth population out of work, and an economy struggling to find people with the right qualifications. Recent research by Youth Futures Foundation states that matching the OECD leader, the Netherlands, rate for young people out of work and education, would deliver £86 billion in long term economic benefit.

The solutions are already there. Programmes like The King’s Trust Team Programme, run in partnership with further education providers around the UK exist for this group, giving young people twelve weeks of structure, support, qualifications and work experience to equip them for the next step in life. Young people like Emily from Leicester, who was unemployed for almost a year, and who is now working on the frontline in the NHS.

The public gets this. Recent polling by The King’s Trust shows 70 per cent of voters are concerned about youth unemployment, with barely any difference by political party affiliation.

This is why the Government must be ambitious with expanding its Youth Guarantee in 2026. It must provide effective, enduring employability support for those out of work, and include a guarantee of a paid work placement for the long-term unemployed.

When young people thrive, society thrives. This generation has grown up through crisis after crisis, but they are also creative, adaptable and resilient. If we match their potential with opportunity, they won’t just find their place in the future economy; they’ll help shape it.