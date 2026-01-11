London-listed travel retail group WH Smith is using headhunters to identify a new chairman, as the company battles to restore the faith of their investors.

The search for two new non-executive directors hopes to ultimately find a replacement for Annette Court, who has chaired the company for three years, according to reports.

The change is planned for next 18 months, with the board understood to be more focused on an effective succession, rather than a fast replacement.

The news follows crisis at WH Smith, after accounting errors in the second half of 2025 sent shares spiralling.

Following the mistake, the company said it wants to appoint a new board member with experience in the North American travel retail market.

