Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his exit from Saudi Arabia after he missed a second straight game with Al Nassr.

Club officials had hoped their superstar player would feature in the 2-0 win after he returned to training this week following his absence in Monday's clash against Al Riyadh.

The Portuguese forward, 41, is currently on strike at the Saudi Pro League side and was not named in the match day squad by boss Jorge Jesus for Friday's game against Al Ittihad.

Bosses felt the game would be too big for Ronaldo to miss and have been angered by his strike, as they feel it is harming the image of the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly not playing because he feels his side are not being backed financially as much as their title rivals Al Hilal.

Both clubs are owned by The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Al Nassr recorded their second successive victory without Ronaldo, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel.

The win kept them in second place, one point behind leaders Al Hilal.

Ronaldo is earning a reported £500,000 a day in the Middle East and has 18 months remaining on his deal.

The Saudi Pro League had publicly warned the ex-Manchester United player about his actions before the game.

A spokesperson for the SPL said: "The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

"Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club."

They added: "Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.

"The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.

"The focus remains on football - on the pitch, where it belongs - and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans."