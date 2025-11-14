Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the opening two matches of next summer’s World Cup after his red card for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland.

The 40-year-old forward was sent off for swinging an elbow at Irish defender Dara O’Shea during Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Ronaldo will definitely serve a one-match ban in Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia on Sunday but could face a three-match suspension.

FIFA’s disciplinary code states violent conduct should lead to a suspension of at least three matches, as should any offence of assault, including “elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting at or hitting an opponent”.

If they win their group, as still seems likely despite their defeat to Ireland, a three-game ban would mean Ronaldo missing Portugal’s first two group games at the 2026 finals, which he confirmed earlier this week would “definitely” be his last.

