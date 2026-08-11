Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Portugal.

The Portuguese football star, 41, and his partner of ten years became man and wife during a "private and intimate" celebration, attended by their five children.

The couple tied the knot in the upmarket coastal town of Cascais, which lies 30 kilometres west of Lisbon, a year on from their engagement.

Ronaldo confirmed the news with a photo of the happy couple's wedding bands on Instagram, captioned: C❤️G.