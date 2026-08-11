Cristiano Ronaldo ties the knot with Georgina Rodriguez during 'intimate' civil ceremony
The ceremony was attended by the couple's five children
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Portugal.
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The Portuguese football star, 41, and his partner of ten years became man and wife during a "private and intimate" celebration, attended by their five children.
The couple tied the knot in the upmarket coastal town of Cascais, which lies 30 kilometres west of Lisbon, a year on from their engagement.
Ronaldo confirmed the news with a photo of the happy couple's wedding bands on Instagram, captioned: C❤️G.
A representative for Ronaldo confirmed news of the ceremony, stating: "Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were married today in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife.
"'The ceremony was a private and intimate moment attended by their five children."