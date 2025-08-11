Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodríguez have confirmed their engagement.

The Spanish-Argentine model shared a photo to Instagram of an enormous engagement ring with the caption: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives".

The couple have been together for nine years.

Georgina sparked engagement speculation back in April by posting a picture of a different ring on her finger.

Read more: Amber heat warnings issued across England with soaring temperatures hotter than Bali

Read more: 'We're taking our capital back': Trump deploys National Guard to Washington DC in 'crime crackdown'