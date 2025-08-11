Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez confirm engagement
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodríguez have confirmed their engagement.
The Spanish-Argentine model shared a photo to Instagram of an enormous engagement ring with the caption: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives".
The couple have been together for nine years.
Georgina sparked engagement speculation back in April by posting a picture of a different ring on her finger.
