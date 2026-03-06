Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Saudi Arabia and travel to Spain for treatment on a hamstring injury that Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has said is more serious than first thought.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 41, limped out of Al Nassr’s 3-1 Saudi Pro League victory over Al Fayha last weekend.

Jesus gave an update in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Neom Sports Club and said that Ronaldo was due to return to Madrid.

“In the last game, Cristiano left with a muscle injury,” he said.

“After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting. He will need rest and recovery. Cristiano will travel to Spain for treatment, as will other players who were injured.

“He will need treatment from his personal physiotherapist. We hope he will return soon to help the team.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton calls on Africans to unite and 'take countries back' from people 'like the British'

Read more: England remain in India after T20 World Cup exit due to Middle East conflict