Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by Portugal after walking out on the national team.

Ronaldo left the Portugal squad after he was an unused substitute for a 2-1 win away to Norway in the Nations League on September 27.

The 41-year-old, who has scored a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, subsequently issued a near 2,000-word statement saying he withdrew from the squad after a “breach of trust” between him and head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese Football Federation have now acted, saying in a statement: “Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo, by decision of the non-professional section, on October 9, 2026, with the objective of ascertaining the potential disciplinary relevance of the facts reported on October 7, 2026.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status.

“The proceedings were sent, on October 10, 2026, to the disciplinary instruction committee of the FPF (Portuguese Football Federation), with publicity excluded until the end of the investigation.”

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo ties the knot with Georgina Rodriguez during 'intimate' civil ceremony

Read more: Mikel Arteta says his conscience is clear over Manchester City financial breaches