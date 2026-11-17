Portugal boss under fire from Cristiano Ronaldo's mother as retirement row rumbles on
Denmark crushed Portugal 4-1 in the Braga return on Saturday, a result which Dolores Aveiro said had pleased her as her son had been deceived by Jesus.
Portugal boss Jorge Jesus defended himself from comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro as the row over the 41-year-old’s international exit rumbled on in Wales.
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Ronaldo retired from international football on November 5 and less than a month after he was suspended for 30 days and fined 255 euros (approximately £210) by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out on the national team.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid great left the camp shortly before a Nations League game in Denmark following a row with Jesus.
Denmark crushed Portugal 4-1 in the Braga return on Saturday, a result which Aveiro said had pleased her as her son had been deceived by Jesus.
“Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother?” Jesus said at his pre-match press conference in Cardiff.
“She is a lady I greatly respect, she suffered a lot to raise her children.”
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Asked if debate about Ronaldo’s retirement from international football would stop, Jesus said: “I don’t know when it’s going to stop.
“If you guys (reporters) ask the questions, I have to answer. If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer.”
Portugal are without suspended pair Joao Palhina and Ruben Dias in Cardiff, while Bruno Fernandes will take over the captaincy in the absence of the injured Bernardo Silva.
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo returns after missing the Denmark game through suspension.
Jesus said: “I am going to change some players, but it’s not only physical. We have four players on yellow cards.
“After the game against Denmark everyone is asking me about different individuals, not about the team or winning here.
“If we win we will have 15 points, which is only matched by England and Spain.
“We played one bad game and it’s harder to move on when we have a result like that, but we are going to try and win the game.”