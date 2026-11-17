Portugal boss Jorge Jesus defended himself from comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro as the row over the 41-year-old’s international exit rumbled on in Wales.

Ronaldo retired from international football on November 5 and less than a month after he was suspended for 30 days and fined 255 euros (approximately £210) by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out on the national team.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid great left the camp shortly before a Nations League game in Denmark following a row with Jesus.

Denmark crushed Portugal 4-1 in the Braga return on Saturday, a result which Aveiro said had pleased her as her son had been deceived by Jesus.

“Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother?” Jesus said at his pre-match press conference in Cardiff.

“She is a lady I greatly respect, she suffered a lot to raise her children.”

Read More: Ronaldo's sad retirement is the worst way an international career has ended

Read More: Every word of Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement speech