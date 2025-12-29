Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, says he will play until he scores 1,000 goals
Portugal captain pledges to become the first footballer to score more than 1,000 official goals - but which other players are on the all time list?
Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to not retire until he scores the 44 goals needed to bring his career total to 1,000.
The 40-year-old signed a two-year contract with his club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia in the summer and is set to captain Portugal at next summer’s World Cup, one of the few trophies he has not won.
Despite being old enough to now see his son playing, the former Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United forward said he is motivated to continue. He has also dropped a hint that he might wish to return to Europe.
"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” he said on Sunday.
"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.
"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if there are no injuries."
Most goals scored in men’s professional football
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the footballer to have scored the highest number of their goals over a career, although there is some debate about validity of some goals.
Josef Bican played in the 1930s when record keeping was not so astute as today and he may have scored more than the 805 he has been credited with.
Brazilians Pele and Romario, meanwhile, may have crept over the 1,000 mark if unverified goals scored in friendlies and unofficial matches are counted.
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 916 goals (still active),
- Lionel Messi - 850 (still active),
- Josef Bican - 805 (some sources claim Bican has scored more than 900),
- Pelé - 757 (disputed counts range from 757-1,281 depending on unofficial matches),
- Romário - 772 goals (Romario claims he has scored more than 1,000 including friendlies),
- Ferenc Puskás - 746,
- Gerd Müller - 735,
- Eusébio - 733.
Some way down the list are Harry Kane (489, and counting), Ronaldo Nazário (414), and Alan Shearer (409).