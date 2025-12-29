Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to not retire until he scores the 44 goals needed to bring his career total to 1,000.

The 40-year-old signed a two-year contract with his club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia in the summer and is set to captain Portugal at next summer’s World Cup, one of the few trophies he has not won.

Despite being old enough to now see his son playing, the former Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United forward said he is motivated to continue. He has also dropped a hint that he might wish to return to Europe.

"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” he said on Sunday.

"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if there are no injuries."