Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been included in a 22-player squad for the Federations Cup Tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son earns maiden Portugal Under-16s call-up. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has been called up to Portugal’s Under-16 squad for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fifteen-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is at Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr where his father plays, has been included in a 22-player squad for the Federations Cup Tournament in Turkey. The youth tournament will feature matches against teams from Turkey, Wales and England between October 30 and November 4. His selection comes after he was called up for Portugal Under-15s in May and his progression continues the prospect of him sharing a pitch with his father. Read more: Premier League clubs 'fear Championship spending cap' ahead of crunch vote on measure Read more: “We need to build on it”: Harry Maguire calls for momentum after sealing Manchester United’s win at Liverpool

Cristiano dos Santos, center, the eldest son of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, runs during a Portugal under-15 soccer team training session. Picture: Alamy

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has also spent time in the youth set-up at Juventus and Manchester United, his father having played for both clubs before moving to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022. Ronaldo, who made his debut for the under-15s in 2001, has won 223 caps and scored 143 goals for Portugal, both world records in men’s international football. Ronaldo recently became football's first billionaire player, according to Bloomberg.