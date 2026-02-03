Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on strike and refused to play for his Saudi club amid a row over the team’s lack of spending.

The team played without their captain against their local rivals, Al-Riyadh on Monday, where they won 1-0, despite his absence.

Despite being paid £488,000 a day, making him the highest-paid footballer in history, Ronaldo is reportedly dissatisfied with the management of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to a Portuguese outlet A Bola, a source at the club told the newspaper that Ronaldo is unhappy with the manner in which Saudi Arabia’s PIF is handling Al-Nassr’s finances, particularly in comparison to the treatment of other rival clubs.

Ronaldo is reportedly on strike on Al-Nassr’s lack of ambition in the transfer market, having grown frustrated at what he sees as a failure to strengthen the squad while domestic rivals continue to spend heavily.

His decision to go on strike comes just days after another former Ballon d’Or winner, Karim Benzema, refused to play for Al-Ittihad after receiving what was described as an 'insulting' contract offer from the Saudi giants.

Benzema is now close to finalising a move to Al-Hilal, who are reportedly prepared to offer him a significantly higher salary.

Since Ronaldo’s historic move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, a transfer that prompted an influx of spending on some of Europe’s biggest names including Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, Al-Hilal appear to have been treated more favourably by the Public Investment Fund.