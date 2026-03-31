Eight critically endangered gorillas have been welcomed to Bristol Zoo in a highly complex move after months of planning.

The relocation, completed by Bristol Zoological Society, is the largest ever gorilla move to be orchestrated in the UK.

It took months of planning by a team of more than 40 people, including vets, animal keepers, relocation specialists and armed police, and two days to implement.

The famous gorilla troop moved to the new African Forest habitat, which will open at Bristol Zoo Project on April 1.

For the first time, visitors will be able to see western lowland gorillas living under a tree canopy.

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