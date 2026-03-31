Entire troop of eight critically endangered gorillas welcomed at UK zoo
Eight critically endangered gorillas have been welcomed to Bristol Zoo in a highly complex move after months of planning.
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The relocation, completed by Bristol Zoological Society, is the largest ever gorilla move to be orchestrated in the UK.
It took months of planning by a team of more than 40 people, including vets, animal keepers, relocation specialists and armed police, and two days to implement.
The famous gorilla troop moved to the new African Forest habitat, which will open at Bristol Zoo Project on April 1.
For the first time, visitors will be able to see western lowland gorillas living under a tree canopy.
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The gorilla troop’s move is part of the plan to close a 186-year-old, Victorian inner-city zoo and create a new zoo.
The new zoo will have larger natural habitats, and eventually, over 90% of the species will be threatened and part of targeted conservation programmes.
This will be the first time in a UK zoo that Critically Endangered western lowland gorillas will live alongside Endangered cherry-crowned mangabeys in one habitat.
Justin Morris, Chief Executive at Bristol Zoo Project, said: “Bristol Zoo Project is not a typical zoo. It is a conservation project with a powerful mission to protect threatened species and habitats.
"Today, 85% of the animals in its care are both threatened in the wild and part of targeted conservation programmes. Every visit supports vital work in the UK and overseas — helping to safeguard species for future generations.
"By creating larger, more natural habitats that prioritise animal welfare, we aim to connect people with wildlife in meaningful ways and inspire the next generation of conservationists.
"One of the most exciting features of African Forest is the opportunity to witness the unique interactions between species that share the same habitats in the wild. It is their world on your doorstep.”