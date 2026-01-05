The Netflix series, which was among the platform's most-watched titles of 2025, follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate

Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters, Emily Feller and Owen Cooper at the Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

British drama Adolescence won four prizes at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and Irish actress Jessie Buckley was named best actress, setting the pace for the upcoming awards season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honours the year's best in film, streaming and television as voted on by critics and journalists and are seen as an early indicator in the Oscar race. Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, took home the prize for best supporting actor in a limited series, while his co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty were awarded best actor in a limited series and best supporting actress in a limited series, respectively. The Netflix series, which was among the platform's most-watched titles of 2025, follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate. Read More: Jesy Nelson reveals her twins are unlikely to walk following rare diagnosis Read more: Beckham family feud continues as Nicola Peltz snubs David and Victoria in New Year post

Jessie Buckley, winner of the award for best actress for 'Hamnet'. Picture: Alamy

Killarney-born Buckley collected the award for best actress for the historical drama Hamnet. The film explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son's death. During her speech she thanked director Chloe Zhao and co-stars Paul Mescal and Emily Watson, who she called her "north star". "Chloe Zhao, you have reminded me of the power of telling a story and the journey that you can go on to touch the deepest parts of what it is to be alive, thank you," she said. "Paul, I bloody love you man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough shit.

Stephen Graham, center left, and the cast and crew from 'Adolescence' accept the award for best limited series. Picture: Alamy