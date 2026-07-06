A local authority has launched an investigation into the care of a man who was arrested after a three-year-old boy was hurled into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo last month.

The child was attacked at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire and has been "living at the hospital" following the incident, according to his parents.

They added he has undergone five surgeries and that they expect a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead.

It is understood the three-year-old was attacked by at least one of the animals while in the enclosure.

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident but was later bailed as police said he was “assessed as not being fit for interview”.

The suspect reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers.

Now, Norfolk County Council has launched the inquiry under the Care Act 2014, which requires local authorities to investigate the risk around any adults who have needs for care and support.