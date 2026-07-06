Probe launched into care of man arrested after boy, 3, hurled into crocodile enclosure
A local authority has launched an investigation into the care of a man who was arrested after a three-year-old boy was hurled into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo last month.
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The child was attacked at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire and has been "living at the hospital" following the incident, according to his parents.
They added he has undergone five surgeries and that they expect a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead.
It is understood the three-year-old was attacked by at least one of the animals while in the enclosure.
A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident but was later bailed as police said he was “assessed as not being fit for interview”.
The suspect reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers.
Now, Norfolk County Council has launched the inquiry under the Care Act 2014, which requires local authorities to investigate the risk around any adults who have needs for care and support.
In a statement, which did not name the family and was released through Cambridgeshire Police, they said: “We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure.
“We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son’s care and recovery in hospital.
“Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.
”Johnson's is home to more than 100 animals, 'from majestic African lions and Bengal tigers to incredible crocodiles, delightful sloth bears and many more'.
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A fundraising page set up to support the boy's recovery has now raised over £25,000, and will help provide the family with financial help whilst they support him in hospital.
"We are extremely grateful for everyone's generosity," they said.
"We could never thank you enough for the support you have given our family in this horrible time."
An investigation has also been launched after the medical records of the boy were accessed by around 40 members of hospital staff.
Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) has referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and is investigating whether all the workers had a legitimate reason for looking at his information.
The Tropical House where the crocodiles are kept was closed following the incident, but reopened last week.