Wowcher has apologised “unreservedly” for “unacceptable” wording on an email which appeared to mock a crocodile attack on a three-year-old boy at a zoo.

The boy is in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after Thursday’s incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire.

It is understood he was attacked by at least one crocodile after he was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure.

On Saturday, customers of the Wowcher e-commerce site opened up an email urging them to check out their “special deals” on getaways and activities, which was headlined: “Snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid.”

Outrage grew after screenshots of the email were shared across social media platforms and bulletin boards.

Norwich Norfolk UK Community Notice Board posted: “Why do wowcher think its ok to use this as a heading on their emails??”

One customer described themselves as “now unsubscribed” while another person condemned it as “disgusting”, adding “if that’s real someone needs to be fired”.

Another customer wrote: “Emailed them back but no answer. Won’t be using them again for sure, even if its a poor effort at a joke somehow.”