The crocodile enclosure where a three-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by at least one of the reptiles has reopened to the public.

Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo in Huntingdon confirmed in a post on social media that its “whole site will be fully open” on Saturday, nine days after a child was hurt in the crocodile pit.

In the post dated June 27, it said: “Public announcement. As of this weekend, our whole site will be fully open, thank you.”

A spokesperson for the zoo confirmed to Press Association this included the crocodile attraction.

Fans of the zoo posted on Instagram they were pleased it had now fully reopened after the Tropical House, containing the crocodile enclosure, was closed following the incident on June 18.

One said: “Brilliant, and well done to all involved with the recent event.”