The boy, from Cambridgeshire, ended up in a zoo’s crocodile enclosure and is now in a stable condition

An investigation has been launched after the medical records of a three-year-old boy hurt in a crocodile pit were accessed by around 40 members of hospital staff. Picture: Maxim Konankov/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An investigation has been launched after the medical records of a three-year-old boy hurt in a crocodile pit were accessed by around 40 members of hospital staff.

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Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) has referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and is investigating whether all the workers had a legitimate reason for looking at his information. The boy, from Cambridgeshire, ended up in a zoo’s crocodile enclosure and is now in a stable condition. He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, run by CUH, last Thursday following the incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst. Read more: Wowcher 'extremely sorry' over email poking fun at zoo crocodile attack Read more: Zoo owner’s wife jumped into crocodile pit to save injured boy, 3 - as horrified onlookers left in tears

Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) has referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office. Picture: Alamy

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later bailed after he was “assessed as not being fit for interview”. The suspect reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers. A CUH spokesperson said: “We have strict policies in place to safeguard patient data and we take any breach extremely seriously. “We know the vast majority of our 13,000 staff understand the fundamental importance of maintaining patient confidentiality and uphold the highest professional standards. “Where any member of staff is found to have accessed patient records without legitimate clinical or operational reasons we take robust disciplinary action, including dismissal. “As part of our response to any breach, we notify both the ICO and apologise to patients and their families affected.”

Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, in Huntingdonshire, where a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at the zoo. Picture: Alamy