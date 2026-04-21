Video footage circulating social media shows the Nile crocodile inside an award-winning hotel in Zimbabwe.

The crocodile strolled into the hotel restaurant. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

Watch the shocking moment a 12ft beast walks straight into a restaurant as terrified diners scramble to find places to hide.

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Video footage circulating social media shows the Nile crocodile inside an award-winning hotel in Zimbabwe. Guests had to scramble to find places to hide as the reptile lumbered into the lobby of the hotel. Rangers and wildlife experts from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority raced to A’Zambezi River Lodge to capture the deadly animal.

Rangers from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority raced to A’Zambezi River Lodge swiftly arrived to capture the beast. The wildlife experts tried to guide him back to the River Zambezi but it refused, reportedly settling in a water fountain at the front of the hotel. John Richards from Portsmouth told The Sun staff and security ensured everyone was safe. “All these rangers and wildlife guy turned up with ropes and canvases and managed to grab it and tie it up and then carried it away,” he said. Luckmore Safuli, ZImParks spokesperson, said the crocodile was immobilised and released back into the river.

A'Zambezi River Lodge in Zimbabwe. Picture: A'Zambezi River Lodge / Facebook