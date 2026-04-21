Shocking moment 12ft crocodile strolls into restaurant as terrified diners watch on
Video footage circulating social media shows the Nile crocodile inside an award-winning hotel in Zimbabwe.
Watch the shocking moment a 12ft beast walks straight into a restaurant as terrified diners scramble to find places to hide.
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Video footage circulating social media shows the Nile crocodile inside an award-winning hotel in Zimbabwe.
Guests had to scramble to find places to hide as the reptile lumbered into the lobby of the hotel.
Rangers and wildlife experts from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority raced to A’Zambezi River Lodge to capture the deadly animal.
Rangers from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority raced to A’Zambezi River Lodge swiftly arrived to capture the beast.
The wildlife experts tried to guide him back to the River Zambezi but it refused, reportedly settling in a water fountain at the front of the hotel.
John Richards from Portsmouth told The Sun staff and security ensured everyone was safe.
“All these rangers and wildlife guy turned up with ropes and canvases and managed to grab it and tie it up and then carried it away,” he said.
Luckmore Safuli, ZImParks spokesperson, said the crocodile was immobilised and released back into the river.
“There were no human injuries or damage to the property,” he said.
“It is not unusual for the crocodiles to move up onto dry land especially as this incident happened within the species’ natural range and habitat.”
Hotel spokesperson Pride Khumbula said: “The lodge’s proximity to wildlife is not accidental but intrinsic to its identity and set within a protected landscape that celebrates coexistence rather than separation."
“The A’Zambezi River Lodge regularly experiences sightings of animals such as hippos, elephants, warthogs, and monkeys in the grounds and along the riverbanks which makes it such a sought-after destination.
“Importantly, this is not the first time wildlife has entered the vicinity, and our experienced team is well-trained to respond appropriately and effectively in such situations as happened here.
“In Zimbabwe nature is not merely observed but lived alongside in all its untamed beauty. It is this authenticity and intimate connection with the natural world that is at the very heart of Zimbabwe tourism.”
Nile crocodiles are the largest predators in Africa. They can grow up to 20ft long.
1100 people a year are killed by crocodiles.