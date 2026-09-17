A river home to around 500 saltwater crocodiles has been given the go-ahead to host Olympic and Paralympic rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Games.

The Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, passed an independent technical assessment into whether it can provide fair and reliable conditions for athletes.

The report examined weather patterns, water levels and flood risk during the Games, as well as in the years beforehand.

It did not, however, assess the presence of crocodiles.

The Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA) said the Fitzroy River Flatwater Facility was already used for school championships, local regattas and national team training camps.

Organisers said contingency plans are in place if crocodiles are spotted during events, while World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide have both endorsed the venue.

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