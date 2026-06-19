A 30-year-old man from Norfolk suspected of throwing a toddler into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire has been released by police due to not being "fit for interview".

Officers were called to Johnson's of Old Hurst near Huntingdon at 1.24pm on Thursday to reports that a three-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries.

The child, who sustained serious injuries while in the enclosure, was pulled out by staff and received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambrdige.

Det Insp Verity McCann said: “Our enquiries are ongoing as we continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the boy, and his family and specialist officers continue to support them through this difficult time.”

The 30-year-old man has been bailed until September 18.

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