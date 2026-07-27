Crooked funeral director who gave grieving families the wrong ashes and stole charity money to be sentenced
Robert Bush, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, gave grieving families the wrong ashes while their loved ones’ bodies were left at his site for months
A crooked funeral director faces sentencing for more than 65 offences, including giving grieving families the wrong ashes and stealing charitable donations.
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Robert Bush will be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to 67 offences including 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial.
His offences spanned 12 years and affected hundreds of victims.
Bush, 48, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, gave grieving families the wrong ashes while their loved ones’ bodies were left at his site for months.
The family-owned Hull business became the centre of a criminal investigation after police were contacted by someone with access to the site in March 2024, expressing concerns over “care of the deceased".
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When officers searched the premises they found 31 bodies that should have been cremated months earlier, including a stillborn baby that had been there for almost two years.
They also found more than 100 sets of ashes, some with name labels and letters attached to the box.
Police found that many families of the deceased found at Legacy had already been given ashes by Bush, revealing a widespread practice of him giving grieving relatives the wrong ashes.
Investigators also learned that Bush had committed fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, where he would take payment for the plans but not pass any of the money on to the financial institutions who would hold it for when the funeral was required.
He also stole from charities by failing to pass on donations collected at funerals.
In April Bush pleaded guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial, and theft from 12 charities including the Salvation Army and Macmillan Cancer Support.
He had already admitted 30 counts of fraud by false representation relating to bodies found at the site, and four “foetus allegations” of fraud, where he presented ashes to women falsely saying that they were “the remains of their unborn”.
Bush also pleaded guilty to a further charge of fraud, covering the ashes of 57 people between 2017 and 2024, and one of fraudulent trading relating to funeral plans between 2012 and 2024.
The sentencing at Hull Crown Court is listed for five days, and is expected to hear from more than 100 victims.
Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, but now of Otley, West Yorkshire, is on conditional bail.