Robert Bush, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, gave grieving families the wrong ashes while their loved ones’ bodies were left at his site for months

Robert Bush is pursued by the media as he leaves Hull Crown Court, Kingston-upon-Hull, where he pleaded guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial over bodies found at his business. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A crooked funeral director faces sentencing for more than 65 offences, including giving grieving families the wrong ashes and stealing charitable donations.

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Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Picture: Alamy

When officers searched the premises they found 31 bodies that should have been cremated months earlier, including a stillborn baby that had been there for almost two years. They also found more than 100 sets of ashes, some with name labels and letters attached to the box. Police found that many families of the deceased found at Legacy had already been given ashes by Bush, revealing a widespread practice of him giving grieving relatives the wrong ashes. Investigators also learned that Bush had committed fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, where he would take payment for the plans but not pass any of the money on to the financial institutions who would hold it for when the funeral was required.

Robert Bush arrives at Hull Crown Court, where he is charged with multiple offences related to human remains found at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Picture date: Wednesday October 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy