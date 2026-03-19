There is currently no registration system for owning a crossbow, no requirement for a licence and they appear to be readily available to buy online

Selling crossbows and hunting arrows will be banned under Government plans in the wake of a series of violent attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Selling crossbows and hunting arrows will be banned under Government plans in the wake of a series of violent attacks.

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Existing crossbow owners will also need a licence, the Home Office said. It comes after racing commentator John Hunt’s wife and two daughters were murdered in a crossbow and knife attack at their family home in July 2024. Kyle Clifford, 26, is serving a whole-life order after killing his ex-partner Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire. There is currently no registration system for owning a crossbow, no requirement for a licence and they appear to be readily available to buy online. But it is illegal for children to buy or own one, with anyone carrying a crossbow in public without a reasonable excuse facing up to four years behind bars. Read more: Bank of England governor calls for Strait of Hormuz to reopen as he dashes hopes of imminent interest rate cut Read more: Trafalgar Square iftar event 'pushed women to the back' and was 'not welcoming', says Kemi Badenoch

Kyle Clifford appearing via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: Alamy

The Government vowed to toughen rules and launched a consultation on the plans. Officials said many responses raised concerns about how easy it was to get hold of a crossbow. In a consultation response, published on Thursday, the Home Office said: “The Government is concerned how easily these weapons can currently be purchased and the use of these weapons in the murders in Bushey on 9 July 2024, and the attacks by crossbow in Headingley on 26 April 2025, and in other cases where crossbows have been used to commit murders and other serious criminal offences, have highlighted that further controls on crossbows are required. “The Government will, therefore, introduce further restrictions on crossbows through introducing a licensing scheme for existing crossbow owners, and we will consult on the details of the licensing scheme. “In addition, the Government will also prohibit the sale of crossbows. “We will consult on how best such a ban might be achieved, and will set out more detail in the consultation, but we would anticipate that existing crossbow owners will be able to keep their crossbow provided they apply for a licence and pass the necessary suitability checks that a licensing scheme would require. “We also plan to prohibit broadhead arrows.” Killings with a crossbow are typically rare but there has been a string of incidents in recent years. The review of the rules was ordered after an attempt to kill the late Queen with the weapon.

Jaswant Singh Chail, appearing at the Old Bailey, London, for sentencing after pleading guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act after he was found with a crossbow at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Would-be assassin Jaswant Singh Chail was encouraged by an AI chatbot to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 with a loaded crossbow to kill the late Queen. The 21-year-old was jailed for nine years in 2023 and handed a further five years on extended licence after admitting treason, making a threat to kill the then Queen, and having a loaded crossbow. Laura Sugden, who has campaigned for a change in the law since her partner Shane Gilmer was killed in a crossbow attack in 2018, said she was “relieved and grateful” about the announcement and that she hoped the new rules will be known as “Shane’s Law”. Mr Gilmer, 30, died after his next-door neighbour broke into his house in the village of Southburn, East Yorkshire, and shot both him and Ms Sugden, leaving her seriously injured. Ms Sugden said on Thursday: “We are relieved and grateful to see that there will be new controls introduced and see that the Government is committed to banning the sale of crossbows as well as licensing those in existence. “For years, we have argued that it was far too easy for people to obtain these lethal weapons. “Shane lost his life because of a system that failed to recognise the risks.” She added: “To know that we have been instrumental in securing this change means a great deal. “We firmly believe any new legislation should be formally known as Shane’s Law in his memory. “If this ban prevents even one family from going through what we have endured, then Shane’s legacy will be one of protection and change.”

Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing via videolink during a preparatory hearing at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy