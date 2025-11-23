Crowborough Training Camp is one of two barracks set to temporarily house asylum seekers

People during an anti-immigration protest in the centre of Crowborough. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Hundreds of people have protested against plans to house asylum seekers at an East Sussex army training camp on Sunday as speakers encouraged protesters to “form patrols” and stop paying council tax.

Campaigners marched through the streets of Crowborough carrying signs and flags, many wearing plain white T-shirts and chanting: "Send them home." Crowborough Training Camp is one of two barracks set to temporarily house asylum seekers, along with Cameron Barracks in Inverness, as part of the Government's bid to close asylum hotels. The site, which has the capacity to house 540 men, has been offered to the Home Office for a period of 12 months by the Ministry of Defence. It was the second of three protests organised by Crowborough residents and supported by campaign group Crowborough Shield.

It was the second of three protests organised by Crowborough residents and supported by campaign group Crowborough Shield. Picture: PA

Leader of the UK Independence Party and chief operating officer of Turning Point UK Nick Tenconi told protesters at the demonstration: "You are campaigning because you don't want your daughters and wives raped and murdered. "It is not too late; you must get organised. You must form patrols. Men must collaborate." Mr Tenconi warned campaigners are in "the battle for the soul of our nation" and called for mass deportations. Wearing a top with "Stand your ground" written on the back, campaigner Sarah White told the crowd she has stopped paying council tax. Ms White, 40, was arrested earlier this year after climbing the steps of a council building to unfurl a Union flag following her speech at the Bell Hotel in Epping. The charges were later dropped. Speaking at the protest on Sunday, Ms White said: "I've spent months outside the Bell Hotel along with loads of other people. We have protested there, and what has it done? "Has it stopped these undocumented, illegal men being housed in Bell Hotel? No, it hasn't.

Crowborough Training Camp is one of two barracks set to temporarily house asylum seekers. Picture: PA

"Has it stopped crimes being committed in our community? No, it hasn't, because the councillors and the police don't care." She added: "I am making a stand. I've stopped paying my council tax. I would encourage every single person to stop paying their council tax. "It's not indefinitely, it's just you saying, 'At the moment, you are not putting us as a priority.'" Wealden District Council has backed a motion to formally oppose the scheme. Proposing the motion at a council meeting in November, council leader James Partridge said: "There has been a strong reaction against the proposals from many people who live in Crowborough. "They are justifiably very worried about what would happen if 540 single men arrive to stay in the town with very little to do all day in accommodation which is not suitable. "The risks are obvious, and the information about mitigations provided so far by the Home Office has not allayed people's fears."

Campaigner Sarah White told the crowd she has stopped paying council tax. Picture: PA