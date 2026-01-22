The Government has vowed to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament and announced plans to use the Crowborough camp as part of these efforts

Protests against plans to house asylum seekers within Crowborough. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A couple who live next to a military training camp planned to house up to 500 migrants say they feel “ignored and uninformed” by the Home Office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the early hours of Thursday, some 27 adult male migrants were moved to be housed at Crowborough Training Camp, in East Sussex, with many more expected to join while their claims for asylum in the UK are being processed. Phillip and Christine Straker, who live adjacent to the Crowborough base are concerned about the new site and feel the Home Office has "lied" to them. On Thursday, Mrs Straker told the Press Association: "You hear all these rumours and you think 'well, could be true', but now it's happened we're shellshocked. "We knew it was going to happen because they just spent so much money down there and they've just taken us all for idiots, to be honest. "We used to have half a dozen cars a day going down there and they're now talking about 400 cars." Read More: First migrants bussed into former military barracks in middle of the night despite local fury Read More: Now migrants are being moved into Crowborough, who is the government really serving?

Police officers outside Crowborough Training Camp this morning. Picture: Alamy

She added: "The Home Office have just lied and not done anything they promised." The Government has vowed to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament and announced plans to use the Crowborough camp and Cameron Barracks in Inverness, Scotland as part of these efforts last year. According to the Home Office, compared with other European countries, the UK received the fifth largest number of asylum seekers in the year ending March 2025 and the 17th largest intake when measured 'per head of population'. There have been a series of protests in Crowborough in response, and opposition from Wealden District Council (WDC) which is taking legal advice. Locals only found out that the site was becoming operational last night, but Mr and Mrs Straker said they have been worried about the move since last autumn. "We weren't sleeping and it was really affecting our health," said Mrs Straker. Mr Straker said: "Relief is not really the right word but it helps that we know what we have got to deal with." They feel as though there was "no communication" between Government and the local community, and are worried about the "scale" of the operation.

Mrs Straker said: "We've had Afghan families in there. Well, they were fine. We'd wave to them, they'd wave back, all very respectful. "We've got Ukrainian families in town, absolutely fine, but to compare that to what's going to - well, what is happening now - is just absolutely ridiculous, there's no comparison." Local residents are also upset that Army and RAF cadets who trained at the site will no longer be able to use it. Kim Bailey, chairwoman of Crowborough Shield, wants to file an injunction to stop the site being used. She said: "We feel that what the Home Office is doing here and what the Home Secretary is doing here is unlawful. "There are many aspects to this case which we consider to be unlawful and we're challenging it as a community." Ms Bailey insisted that the legal case was not about whether the community wanted to help asylum seekers. "This is about the Home Secretary and the Home Office ramraiding an unsafe and reckless plan through a town with no consultation, no engagement, no risk assessments and just forcing it upon a community with absolutely no input from them," she said. WDC independent councillor Andrew Wilson has said his residents have voiced "varied" opposition and compared the Crowborough site to a prison.

The first 27 illegal migrants have now moved in as part of the government's mission. Picture: Alamy