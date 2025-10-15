The crowd joined street musicians to sing “Cooperative Swan Lake,” which was outlawed in May 2025 when a St. Petersburg court labeled it “extremist.”

Street musicians were joined by hundreds of Russians in the centre of St. Petersburg on Tuesday to defy censorship. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Nichol

Viral videos on social media have appeared showing crowds in St. Petersburg singing anti-Putin songs, in a rare moment of protest in Russia.

Street musicians were joined by hundreds of Russians in the centre of St. Petersburg on Tuesday to defy censorship by performing a banned song critical of the country’s president Vladimir Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In one viral social media video the crowd and street musicians can be seen dancing and singing the banned song “Cooperative Swan Lake.” The song, was originally written by exiled 40-year-old pro-Ukraine rapper Noize MC, a.k.a Ivan Alexeyev. Read More: UK floods Ukraine with 85,000 drones as Defence Secretary warns West must outmatch Putin’s escalating air war Read More: Mexican cartels sending members to Ukraine - as intelligence warns drug gangs use drone schools to grow their empires

Young Russians sing a forbidden song in St Petersburg.



Noize MC is a Russian pro-Ukrainian rapper forced to live in exile in Lithuania.



The crowd sings his song “Cooperative Swan Lake” in which he calls for Putin to be overthrown pic.twitter.com/qHrn1v1Gq6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 14, 2025