The number of cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts in England and Wales has hit a record high of more than 80,000 cases.

This is more than double the level seen in 2019 (38,108), before the coronavirus pandemic, data published on Thursday shows.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show there were 80,203 outstanding cases at the end of last year, up 8% on the 74,106 recorded in the previous 12 months.

The alarming backlog in magistrates’ courts also peaked at 379,437 cases last year, up 17% on the previous 12 months (324,846).

It comes after the Government announced plans to scale back jury trials in a bid to overhaul the justice system and cut the rising backlog of cases.

Ministers repeated warnings that crown courts were “on the brink of collapse” in the wake of the news and insisted sweeping reforms would grip the problem.

Meanwhile the body which represents magistrates said reforms could “fail” unless there was investment in community sentences as it called on ministers to make a series of improvements.

The number of crown court cases open for at least a year stood at a record 21,002 in December, up 27% from 16,584 at the end of 2024, the MoJ said.

Figures obtained under freedom of information laws show 2,600 crown court trials in England and Wales are not listed until at least 2028, with 29 not due to be heard until 2030.

Cases in the backlog include more than 200 rape trials, according to the MoJ court listings records as of January 29.

Sexual offences make up a growing proportion of cases with the longest delays in crown courts in England and Wales, according to PA analysis.

One in five (20%) backlog cases that had been open for at least two years at the end of December 2025 were for this category of offence.

This is up from 16% in December 2024 and 11% in December 2023.

A total of 1,252 cases involving sexual offences had been open for two years or more at the end of December, up sharply from 864 cases in 2024 and 666 in 2023.

Rape cases accounted for 9% of the two-year backlog in December, up from 6% in 2024 and 4% in 2023.

Some 562 rape cases had been open for at least two years as of December, compared with 336 12 months earlier and 263 in 2023.

The category of offence that makes up the single largest proportion of cases open for at least two years remains violence against the person, accounting for 27% of the total in December, up from 25% in 2024 and 22% in 2023.

Drug offences made up 14% of the two-year backlog in December, down from 16% in 2024 and 20% in 2023.

Courts minister Sarah Sackman said: "With a record-breaking backlog of over 80,000 cases, the crown court is on the brink of collapse.

"The scale of this crisis has left victims bearing the brunt of years of neglect, facing devastating delays.

"Through pragmatic reform, historic investment and increased efficiency, we are pulling every lever at our disposal to drive down the backlog.

"Victims have waited long enough – and we will deliver the swift, fair justice they deserve."