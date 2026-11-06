The Crown Estate should prohibit subletting as standard in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receiving an income for renting out cottages on his former Royal Lodge estate, a cross-party committee of MPs has warned. Picture: BEN STANSALL/Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Crown Estate should prohibit subletting as standard in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receiving an income for renting out cottages on his former Royal Lodge estate, a cross-party committee of MPs has warned.

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The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a series of recommendations as part of its inquiry into both the Estate, and properties managed by the Royal Household. The committee concluded that the Crown Estate “did not identify specific lessons from the Royal Lodge lease arrangement”. It described the Estate as “reluctant to discuss specifics on how it is applying lessons learned from this process or discuss what they will do differently in the future, due to the Royal Lodge lease being a product of its time”. The mansion in Windsor Great Park was then the only property occupied by a member of the royal family with an early surrender clause. The MPs also called for the Royal Household to implement a consistent policy for setting rent in its residential properties after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had adjusted rents, paid for by the King, based on out-of-date open market valuations for a number of years. And the influential committee criticised the Crown Estate, whose profits go to the Treasury to be used for public spending, for not clearly demonstrating how it balances its financial objectives with its environmental and social ones.

It flagged the Estate’s administration costs had significantly jumped by 129% since 2020-21 to 2025-26, with the chief executive’s salary increasing by 106% over the same period, and recommended it should set out a plan detailing how it will manage its spending. Earlier this year, it was found that the late Queen’s disgraced second son Andrew received an undisclosed income from subletting three cottages in the grounds of Royal Lodge, a Crown Estate property, while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades. The future use of Royal Lodge has yet to be decided, but the PAC said the Crown Estate will “need to consider the lessons learned to inform future use and leasing arrangements for Royal Lodge”. Andrew, who was stripped of his titles over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and now lives on the monarch’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, officially surrendered his lease on Royal Lodge last month. The King privately paid the mansion’s £1.5 million repair and restoration costs to the Crown Estate after £302,000 compensation was deducted from the £1.8 million bill for Andrew giving up the lease early. The report by the committee published on Friday revealed further details, showing that the former duke of York sublet one cottage at below market rate to an in-situ tenant who worked for the royal family, for most of the 22 year-tenancy. And from late 2021, for an undisclosed period of less than a year, Andrew sublet three cottages in total, generating a combined income, before maintenance and expenses, of just over £2,000 a month. The rent figures were said to be reflective of a percentage of salary and below market rates. The new details were revealed in a letter from James Chalmers, the Keeper of the Privy Purse and Treasurer to the King, to the PAC, with the information obtained from “the Household of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor” and shared “in the interests of transparency and openness”. “This is with the agreement of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor,” the letter dated September 7 2026 read, and added: “While you kindly suggested at the hearing that you would be willing to treat this information in confidence, I can confirm that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is content for it to be in the public domain.” But the total sub-letting income amount received by the former prince over the past two decades was not divulged and cannot be calculated accurately from the information.

Andrew, who was stripped of his titles over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and now lives on the monarch’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, officially surrendered his lease on Royal Lodge last month. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy