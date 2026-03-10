Lee Cox was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog in 2001

Owner Lee Cox with his dog Bruin, a Clumber Spaniel, who won Best in Show at Crufts 2026. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The owner behind this year's Crufts Best in Show winner has a previous conviction for animal cruelty, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lee Cox, along with his Clumber spaniel, Bruin, beat around 18,000 other competitors to the top spot at the dog show in Birmingham on Sunday. However, it has since been revealed that the champion handler was previously found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog in his care. Mr Cox was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, a black cocker spaniel named Adam, following a three-day trial at Sedgemoor Magistrates Court in September 2001. The Royal Kennel Club confirmed the conviction but said it was an “isolated incident 25 years ago”, adding Mr Cox has had an “unblemished record in the 25 years since” and had made a "significant positive contribution to the world of dogs". Read more: First three V-level subjects revealed ahead of launch next year Read more: Teenaged footballer dies after collapsing in academy match

Lee Cox reacts as he wins Best in Show with his dog Bruin. Picture: Getty

A Royal Kennel Club spokesperson said: “We can confirm that in 2001, Mr Lee Cox, winner of the Crufts 2026 Best in Show award, was involved in a court case relating to a cocker spaniel who had a chronic ear infection. The court issued a conditional discharge. “Convictions involving animal welfare are always reviewed by the Royal Kennel Club and due reflection will be given to the way the courts treat such convictions. "In this case an appropriate sanction was imposed by the disciplinary committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification." It was reported that he and his business partner Roger Stone kept a spaniel with a chronically infected ear that eventually had to be surgically removed. A court was told when an inspector visited the Somerset-based kennel, he encountered dogs covered in dirt and a strong stench from dog waste and overflowing drains.

A protester is carried off by security after running into the arena as the Best In Show announcement was made at 2018 Crufts. Picture: Getty

The dog show has long been at the centre of controversy. In 2024, dogs and their owners were evacuated from the show floor after an animal rights protester raced past security and attempted to unfurl a ‘Boycott Breeders’ banner. Animal rights protesters from Peta also stormed the show in 2018 in an effort to “highlight the suffering of dogs bred by humans to have grossly exaggerated features”.