A residential cruise ship that left more than 200 passengers stranded in Cambodia after its owners said fuel prices made it too expensive to operate has been ordered to remain in Singapore.

The Villa Vie Odyssey arrived in Singapore this week and was impounded by authorities.

"The vessel has been placed under arrest pursuant to a court order," Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement.

"The crew onboard are reported to be well, and arrangements for their welfare and wellbeing are being managed by the vessel's creditors. There are no passengers on board."

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