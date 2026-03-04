Thousands of cruise passengers stranded in Gulf ports as Middle East conflict wreaks havoc with travel
At least six ships are said to be stranded as the war enters its fifth day
Thousands of cruise passengers are trapped in ports in the Gulf as the war in the Middle East causes travel chaos.
Listen to this article
Passengers and crews have been left unable to leave their ships after escalating tension raised safety fears in the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most crucial shipping lanes between Iran and Oman.
At least six ships from big companies are said to be stationary, awaiting news of when they can depart.
With no viable exit routes or "safe corridors" open at the moment, the ships remain trapped.
Those stranded aboard vessels in the ports of Dubai and Doha join thousands of holidaymakers already stuck across the region.
Cruise giants including MSC Cruises and Celestyal Cruises have been affected, while concern is growing over how long passengers may be delayed and how ships will maintain basic services if the situation continues.
Read more: UK working on evacuation plans for thousands of Brits stranded in the Gulf
Read more: Ali Khamenei's son 'named new Supreme Leader of Iran' after Ayatollah killed by US-Israeli strikes
The MSC Euribia remains docked in Dubai under strict security measures, with embarkations suspended until further notice - while Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery have also had departures cancelled and are being kept under supervision in regional ports.
Holidaymakers have described terrifying scenes of missile interceptions above Dubai. Hotels have been evacuated and airports descended into chaos as flights were cancelled without warning.
According to travel portal Hosteltur, captains have activated emergency protocols as the “latent risk in the Strait of Hormuz” and soaring insurance costs have rendered sailing impossible.
It said: "This forced immobilisation is not only a problem of fuel or supply logistics, but a matter of security that transcends leisure to enter the terrain of a large-scale operational crisis.
"The sector, which was in the middle of the peak of the winter season, is now facing a situation of technical paralysis that transcends the simple cancellation of itineraries."
The platform added: "The industry is waiting for safe corridors that allow the evacuation or repositioning of fleets to less compromised international waters."
Celestyal Cruises said it is currently “unable to disembark guests”, in line with instructions from local authorities, but will “begin disembarkation in Dubai as soon as permission is granted”.
The company added that affected guests will be offered the option of a full refund or a future cruise credit.