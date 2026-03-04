Thousands of cruise passengers are trapped in ports in the Gulf as the war in the Middle East causes travel chaos.

Passengers and crews have been left unable to leave their ships after escalating tension raised safety fears in the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most crucial shipping lanes between Iran and Oman.

At least six ships from big companies are said to be stationary, awaiting news of when they can depart.

With no viable exit routes or "safe corridors" open at the moment, the ships remain trapped.

Those stranded aboard vessels in the ports of Dubai and Doha join thousands of holidaymakers already stuck across the region.

Cruise giants including MSC Cruises and Celestyal Cruises have been affected, while concern is growing over how long passengers may be delayed and how ships will maintain basic services if the situation continues.

