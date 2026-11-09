A cruise ship pianist has been rescued around 32km off the Californian coast around nine hours after falling overboard.

Two fishermen reportedly found the Royal Caribbean employee near Catalina Island on Friday.

He is thought to have treaded water in the Pacific Ocean for around nine hours after falling from the 14-deck Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda said: "It was approximately 15 to 20 miles offshore, pretty much in the middle of the ocean.”

The man has now been taken to hospital, and an investigation is now underway to establish how he fell from the Royal Caribbean vessel, the US Coast Guard said.

Fishermen Sean Norton and Grant Garrett were fishing for marlin when they spotted the pianist “in total shock” overboard at around 2.30am local time.

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