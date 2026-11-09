Cruise ship pianist rescued by fishermen nine hours after going overboard
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A cruise ship pianist has been rescued around 32km off the Californian coast around nine hours after falling overboard.
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Two fishermen reportedly found the Royal Caribbean employee near Catalina Island on Friday.
He is thought to have treaded water in the Pacific Ocean for around nine hours after falling from the 14-deck Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.
Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda said: "It was approximately 15 to 20 miles offshore, pretty much in the middle of the ocean.”
The man has now been taken to hospital, and an investigation is now underway to establish how he fell from the Royal Caribbean vessel, the US Coast Guard said.
Fishermen Sean Norton and Grant Garrett were fishing for marlin when they spotted the pianist “in total shock” overboard at around 2.30am local time.
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“I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s a human being. Stop the boat; let’s get all of our lines in,” Mr Garrett told CBS News.
Mr Norton said the man was lucky that sea temperatures have been warmer than usual amid the super El Niño weather phenomenon.
He said: "You have this crazy super El Niño year. This guy was in the water for probably 10 hours, but the water's 76 degrees.
"A different year, no way he makes it.”
The crew sent out an emergency maritime call before a group of Newport Beach lifeguards came to provide assistance.
A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said: "We are providing support and assistance to our crew member during this difficult time.
"To respect the privacy of our employee, we have no additional details to share."