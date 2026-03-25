Cruz Beckham becomes emotional at sold-out London gig amid Brooklyn family rift
Cruz Beckham, 21, became emotional while singing his song Lonely Boy and had to be comforted by a bandmate
| Updated: 54m ago
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By Georgia Rowe
Cruz Beckham fought back tears during a sold-out London gig on Tuesday night as he performed in front of his parents, David and Victoria, and brother Romeo.
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The 21-year-old musician, who is currently touring with his band The Breakers, took to the stage at the Courtyard Theatre, where the group performed Loneliest Boy — an unreleased track fans believe is about his estranged brother Brooklyn.
Brooklyn stunned many earlier this year when he said he did not want to reconcile with his family, and the song’s lyrics appear to allude to the rift: “Loneliest boy, I hope that you’re listening. Don’t push all your friends away when we’re tryna show you love.”
Cruz appeared visibly emotional during the performance, with a bandmate placing an arm around his shoulder as he wiped his face on his sleeve.
The song continues: “Loneliest boy, mama don’t talk too much. It’s breaking her heart.”
Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, was also at the London gig, alongside his parents David and Victoria Beckham and brother Romeo.
In January, Brooklyn Beckham released an explosive six-page statement aimed at his parents, saying he did not want to reconcile with his family.
The eldest Beckham son sparked headlines with the post, accusing his parents of trying to control the narrative around the family in the press and of attempting to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Earlier this month, the family appeared to offer an olive branch by publicly wishing Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday.