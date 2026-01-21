Cruz Beckham has broken his silence following his brother Brooklyn's bombshell claims, after he was spotted liking a meme that poked fun at their mother Victoria’s behaviour at the wedding.

Created by internet comedian @Olly_101, the meme is one of many that have circulated online since Brooklyn published his six-page statement.

The track famously surged in popularity after Channing Tatum’s striptease performance in the Chippendales-inspired film Magic Mike.

The post, which has already garnered nearly 25,000, shows a 'DJ' playing Victoria's requested song for the first mother and son dance - Ginuwine's R&B hit Pony.

Social media users have tunnelled in on his claims, particularly those referencing Victoria’s “inappropriate dancing” at the wedding.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham laid bare his rift with parents Sir David and Lady Victoria in a scathing Instagram story posted on Monday.

The oldest son of the celebrity power couple made headlines with the explosive post, in which he accused his parents of controlling narratives in the press about his family and trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn described being "humiliated" at his wedding as his mum "hijacked" his first dance.

In his post, he detailed: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."