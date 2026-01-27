Cruz Beckham says he has sold out a London gig on his first ever European tour, providing a welcome boost for the family.

The 20-year-old musician and songwriter is the third child of David and Victoria Beckham - who were excommunicated by their eldest son Brooklyn last week.

Cruz has taken his parents' side in the feud, which centres on Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz, and has previously said his older brother blocked him on social media. He can, apparently, see the funny side, liking a post that made fun of his mother's "inappropriate" dancing at the ceremony.

Madrid-born Cruz has recently released his first two songs, Optics, and Lick the Toad, while he has around 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cruz is a singer and guitar player, and is set to play alongside his backing band The Breakers.

"A night of new music, and a few you know (tickets in bio) can’t wait to see ya there," he wrote on social media.

"I’m so excited to announce the first mini tour. It’ll be my dream to play you the music I’ve been working on."

And he has been buoyed by news that his final date, on March 27 at The Courtyard Theatre in London, has sold out. In response to demand, Cruz has announced another show at the same venue the day before.