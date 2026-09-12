Reform UK receives second £36m donation in two days as crypto-billionaire matches record contribution
It is the second record donation to the party in two days
Crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne has matched the record £36 million donation to Reform UK made by British billionaire Ben Delo.
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Thai-based businessman Christopher Harborne, the party’s biggest donor, said on Saturday he was matching the donation by Ben Delo, revealed on Friday.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Harborne said the donation was “a philanthropic gift to our country” intended to help Reform prepare for government.
He said: “Whilst I have been making donations to Reform of around £1 million a month, Ben Delo told me he was going to make a record donation of £36 million.
“My competitive spirit inspired me to match it, so that is what I’ve done. And I hope others may join us.”
Read more: Reform’s record £36m cash boost puts party on ‘level playing field’, says Tice
Read more: Nigel Farage may be interviewed by police amid Reform donations investigation
Harborne has established ties to Reform before, giving Nigel Farage a personal gift of £5 million - now under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.
His donation comes after billionaire co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, Ben Delo, gave the party £36 million.
This briefly made him Reform’s largest-ever donor, before Harborne matched this sum.
When speaking to LBC earlier on Saturday, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice said that Delo’s donation may encourage other donors to give to the party.
Tice said the donation would put Reform “on a level playing field” with Labour and the Conservatives.
When asked what the party will do with the millions, Tice said: “It'll allow us to employ campaign managers, as I say, in almost every constituency across the country.
“It will allow us to employ the best, highest-quality researchers, policy people, and to retain the best... And having that confidence, it actually gives other potential donors additional confidence as well.”
This is a breaking news story.