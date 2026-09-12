Crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne has matched the record £36 million donation to Reform UK made by British billionaire Ben Delo.

Thai-based businessman Christopher Harborne, the party’s biggest donor, said on Saturday he was matching the donation by Ben Delo, revealed on Friday.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Harborne said the donation was “a philanthropic gift to our country” intended to help Reform prepare for government.

He said: “Whilst I have been making donations to Reform of around £1 million a month, Ben Delo told me he was going to make a record donation of £36 million.

“My competitive spirit inspired me to match it, so that is what I’ve done. And I hope others may join us.”

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