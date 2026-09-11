Crypto-investor Ben Delo said on Friday he had donated the record sum to create a "fair fight" for Reform UK

Nigel Farage said he was "honoured and humbled" by the donation. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A crypto-billionaire pardoned by Donald Trump has donated a record £36m to Reform UK to maximise its chances of winning the next election.

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Ben Delo (R) at a launch event in London. . Picture: Getty

Writing for the Telegraph, Mr Delo, the co-founder of a crypto trading platform, said: " Unlike the people who express mock concern for the health of “our democracy” while doing everything they can to keep it as a cartel, I want a fair fight and a level playing field." The 42-year-old said he wanted Reform to be able to "spend less time trying to raise funds to compete on equal terms and more time preparing for government.” Mr Delo, who was already Reform's second-largest donor, blasted Labour and the Conservatives for making it "very expensive to challenge them". Between January 2021, when Reform was created, and September 2026, the Conservatives raised £150 million, Labour raised £128 million and Reform raised £38 million.

Reform UK is currently facing a police investigation over allegations it took funding from a US firm for three polls it commissioned earlier this year, costing £32,500, Channel 4 News reported. Picture: Getty