Elite North Korean hackers are thought to be behind the Binance heist, as assets remain frozen around the world

Crypto Billions Stolen In Binance Hack - as multiple points of access suspected by trading platform. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A company at the centre of what's believed to be the largest cryptocurrency heist in history say hackers accessed the funds using multiple 'points of breach'.

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Around $6.3bn (£4.7m) was stolen from Binance, one of the world's largest digital trading platforms, shortly after 8pm UK time on Thursday after gaining access. Hackers from an elite North Korean unit known as TraderTraitor group are thought to be behind the breach. Richard Teng, the co-CEO of Binance, has now taken to social media to reveal that a fast-track investigation has found that hackers accessed the platform from several points. Posting to X, Mr Teng said the company's investigation "suggests this security incident may have started with a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop". "To be clear: the attacker did not simply use one engineer's permissions, and this was not a single 'one-click' action. It involved a more complex attack process. Read more: Google owner suffers worst-ever day on US stock exchange as investors punish Big Tech for burning through cash for AI development Read more: Counterfeit beauty products found to contain mercury, lead and methanol

I want to speak to you directly about what happened.



Bottom line - your money is safe, and we're covering every loss.



Our initial investigation suggests this security incident may have started with a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop. That gave an attacker access to a… — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) October 30, 2026

"Our investigation has not attributed responsibility to any individual."Our team hasn't stopped. We're working closely with law enforcement to ensure the matter is handled appropriately." TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence firm that surveils the industry, said the elite hacking unit were able to carry out the record-breaking heist in just 20 minutes. After gaining initial access, it's thought hackers then went on to make a string of unauthorised withdrawals, Binance said. The platform is used to trade a host of digital assets, including Bitcoin and Stablecoin. It also holds individuals' assets in situ if they choose - rather than downloading their cryptocurrency to an external dongle-like device.

Changpeng Zhao, or more commonly know as CZ, Co-founder of the crypto exchange Binance speaking at Bitcoin Asia 2026. Picture: Nexpher Images Limited/Alamy

If initial estimates of $6.3bn are correct, it would make the overnight hack the largest known heist in cryptocurrency history. The Binance crypto exchange added that it will "cover all losses" in the wake of the hack. The previous record stands at $1.5bn, when hackers infiltrated the Bybit exchange last year. The funds were seen to move across 10 blockchains at 20:05 GMT on October 29, with the majority of the transfers taking place within just 20 minutes. The TraderTraitor group, which is thought to be behind the hack, has previously been linked to the Bybit hack by the FBI.

Binance logo on the facade of the tech company's headquarters. Picture: Anton Zubchevskyi/Alamy

It comes as one insider familiar with the hack branded it the "largest cryptocurrency heist in human history". The hack specifically concerns Binance.com, with it's considerably smaller US crypto platform Binance.US, unaffected by the hack. In the wake of the hack, several cryptocurrency issuers, including Tether, Circle and BitGo have frozen assets. Stablecoin issuer Tether said it had frozen nearly $1.57bn in assets tied to the hack, while Circle froze more than $800m. World Liberty Financial, a crypto company linked to the Trump family, confirmed it was working with cryptocurrency custodian BitGo to freeze funds. Taking to social media, Yi He, Binance's co-chief executive, thanked various cryptocurrency issuers for freezing the assets.

World Liberty Financial token on a crypto exchange - as it was revealed that the firm linked to the Trump family was affected by the hack. Picture: MauriceNorbert/Alamy